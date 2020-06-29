Electric vehicle players Workhorse Group (WKHS +34.6% ), Kandi Technologies (KNDI +12.6% ), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO +14.5% ), Nikola (NKLA +10.6% ), Tesla (TSLA +2.4% ) and Nio (NIO +2.0% ) are all higher on the day as investors keep flooding into EV-related names.

General Motors (GM +2.7% ) and Ford (F +1.8% ) are also starting off the week on a positive note, while there are broad gains across the auto supplier sector. Early advancers include Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI +11.7% ), Garrett Motion (GTX +8.3% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +9.8% ), Modine Manufacturing (MOD +6.1% ), China Automotive Systems (CAAS +7.4% ), Dana (DAN +8.9% ) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT +8.0% ), Meritor (MTOR +6.8% ) and Tenneco (TEN +8.1% ). Sentiment has improved as manufacturers have bounce back from their shutdown period with output higher than some analysts anticipated.

The momentum trade in the EV sector has been going on for a few weeks.