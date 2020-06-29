Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (TAK -1.0% ) discloses that it will "remeasure" its financial asset related to eye drop Xiidra (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution), 5% that it divested to Novartis (NVS +0.7% ) last year for $3.4B in upfront cash plus up to $1.9B in potential milestones.

On Friday, June 26, the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP announced that Novartis had withdrawn its marketing application in dry eye disease ahead of what was certain to be a negative opinion against approval due to the need for additional clinical data to show efficacy.

Takeda intends to reset the asset to its estimated fair value as of June 30 considering the diminished likelihood that certain sales-based milestones will be achieved. As a result, it will recognize a ~$200M loss in operating profit and a loss of ~$150M in net profit in Q2.

It says it remains committed to divesting $10B in non-core assets pursuant to its acquisition of Shire.