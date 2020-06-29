Noho (OTCPK:DRNK) enters into an asset purchase agreement for the sale of its intellectual property to Sibannac (OTCPK:SNNC) wherein the latter would use the former's brand to launch new formulations and delivery methods of hangover products in combination with CBD from its new Arizona facility.

Terms of sale and assets to be conveyed are not yet disclosed while transaction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020.

Completion will be through a privately held specific purpose acquisition company to be funded by newly registered Sibannac securities, consisting of common stock and warrants. This will be then used as consideration to NOHO.

Post this, NOHO will enter into a share exchange or buyback agreement, leading to exchange of Sibannac securities for NOHO stock held by its shareholders.