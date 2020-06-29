Under Armour (UAA, UA) is up 4.45% after working to terminate deals with UCLA and University of California.

Under Armour claims it hasn't received the contracted benefits for the $280M arrangement with UCLA and $86M deal with Cal.

Looking ahead, UA also has deals with Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Maryland, Northwestern, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Temple, Texas Tech and Utah and Wisconsin, although there hasn't been any indication that those deals will be terminated.

Under Armour is taking a look at its college deals with shares a serious underperformer over the last year.