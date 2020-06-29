Fox (FOX +3.2% , FOXA +3.6% ) has dropped a rights deal with the U.S. Golf Association, which is now going to NBCUniversal (CMCSA -0.3% ).

That's due in large part to a conflict that arose when the U.S. Open was forced to move from September to June, putting it at odds with Fox's commitment to show NFL games on Sunday and Thursday.

Fox and NBC Sports first looked for a way to share the rights to the event this year, but NBC has taken over the potentially lucrative deal in full.

NBCU is paying less than what Fox had offered, Variety reports. A 2013 deal (covering 2015-2027) provided for Fox to pay about $93M/year, while NBC will pay closer to the $37M that was the previous per-year standard.

Under the deal, NBCUniversal will show the four USGA championships in 2020: the 120th U.S. Women's Amateur; the 120th U.S. Amateur; the 120th U.S. Open; and the 75th U.S. Women's Open.