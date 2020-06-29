Supreme Court backs president's ability to fire CFPB head

The Supreme Court rules that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can continue to operate, but only if its director can be removed "at will" by the president.

The decision, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, agrees with a California-based law firm that contends that CFPB's leadership by a sole director who is only removable "for cause" violates the separation of powers rule under the Constitution.

The ruling overturns a federal district court ruling and appellate court ruling that had rejected the firm's arguments. Seila Law had challenged the constitutionality of the structure, in which the CFPB director is insulated from presidential control.

Under the 2010 law that formed the CFPB, the director is appointed for a five-year term and may only be removed for "inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office."

More than a year ago, the Supreme Court refused to hear a Texas bank's challenge to the leadership structure of the CFPB.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click hereto join the separate political discussion.