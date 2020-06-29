Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will spend more than $500M on the program, which provides a one-time bonus of $500 to most front-line workers.

Full-time warehouse workers, delivery drivers, and Whole Foods employees will receive the $500 bonus. Employees and contractors can receive different bonus amounts depending on their role.

Dave Clark, SVP of WW Operations: "Our front-line operations teams have been on an incredible journey over the last few months, and we want to show our appreciation with a special one-time Thank You bonus."

Earlier this month, Amazon rolled back its $2/hour hazard pay.

Global protests have broken out at Amazon warehouses due to the safety protocols. German warehouse workers are on strike today following a coronavirus outbreak among staffers.