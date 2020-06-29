PTC Therapeutics (PTCT -2.2% ) announces that the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion removing the statement "efficacy has not been demonstrated in non-ambulatory patients" from the labeling of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) med Translarna (ataluren).

CHMP issued a negative opinion on the use of the protein restoration therapy in these patients a year ago.

It says the change should enable clinicians to use their judgement in treatment decision related to DMD patients who have lost their walking ability and support reimbursement agencies granting continued access to Translarna for patients who become non-ambulatory during the course of their treatment.

The company has struggled to get the FDA nod, receiving a CRL in 2017 after an advisory committee determined that more data were needed to demonstrate efficacy.