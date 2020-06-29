BHP (BHP +0.4% ) says it completed its first blockchain trade in iron ore with China Baoshan Iron & Steel via Canadian startup MineHub Technologies' blockchain-based platform.

BHP says that the trial transaction was worth ~$14M and was delivered earlier this month, and the platform processed contract terms, exchanged digital documents and provided real-time cargo visibility.

Last month, BHP said it had made its first yuan-denominated sale of iron ore to China Baoshan.

Separately, top iron ore shipper Australia predicts elevated prices will remain for the rest of 2020, after prices broke through $100/ton.

The iron ore rally has aided Australian-based miners BHP, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF)