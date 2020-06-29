CytRx (OTCQB:CYTR +4.3% ) highlights that Orphayzme announces topline results of Phase 2 dose-finding study with arimoclomol in Gaucher disease (buildup of certain fatty substances in certain organs); In 2011, CytRx sold the rights to arimoclomol to Orphazyme.

Orphazyme reported that arimoclomol demonstrated a relative reduction in serum chitotriosidase (Gaucher Disease Biomarker) from baseline to six months, the primary endpoint, across all dosages compared to placebo ranging from -12% to -29%, although statistical significance was not achieved.

However, a statistically significant and clinically meaningful dose-dependent reduction in liver size ranging from -15% to -20% relative to placebo was observed.

Additionally, clinically meaningful dose-dependent reduction in spleen size ranging from -5% to -21% relative to placebo was observed, although statistical significance was not achieved, probably due to a small sample size.

The data also demonstrated sustained levels of arimoclomol in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), providing ability to cross the brain-blood barrier.

Orphazyme recently initiated a rolling New Drug Application to the FDA for arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), and announced plans to submit a Marketing Authorisation Application for NPC in Europe in second half of this year.