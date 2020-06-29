Through a new, majority owned subsidiary, Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCQB:WINR -12.3% ) acquired assets of its franchisee-owned esports gaming centers, PL Gaming Texas LLC, in a cash and restricted shares combination.

It also executed a lease assignment and amendment with the landlord which does not require a specified fixed rent, but instead determines rent as a percentage of gross sales thereby mitigating the pandemic impact on customer traffic counts by reducing fixed costs.

Revenue from the gaming center would now be included in WINR's financial statements unlike earlier inclusion of only royalty fees from franchisee.