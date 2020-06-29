Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are helping Gap and Coty stocks with new deals.

Gap (GPS +2% ) is adding to sharp gains it saw Friday after it announced it’s expanding its relationship with Kanye West’s Yeezy brand. The media superstar will design adult and kids' clothing that will be sold at Gap next year.

Coty (COTY +9% ) is jumping as it agreed to buy a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's make-up brand KKW for $200M.

Both stocks have taken a pounding this year and have trailed the broader market in the recovery. Gap is down nearly 30% and Coty is off nearly 60%.

Gap is sitting near the middle of its 52-week range and recent momentum has been strong. Shares are up 42.84% in the last three months, almost double the 21.82% median for the sector. The next technical level to watch is the 200-day moving average at $13.91, about $1.50 from current levels.

Before the lockdown, the company reported what it said was a “stabilization” of its business in the holiday quarter. EBIDTA (below) was down sharply from the year-ago period but adjusted earnings topped forecasts. Same-store sales were down 1%.

Last week the company got a big vote of confidence from the sell side. Wells Fargo boosted its rating two notches to Overweight from Underweight. Analysts argued that the value of Gap’s Athleta brand, as athleisure sees a boost form the pandemic, and its real estate holdings aren’t reflected in the stock. Wells Fargo’s price target is $19, up from $8.

Coty is having more trouble gaining traction. Even with today’s bounce shares are close to the 52-week low of $3.02. Wall Street analysts are neutral on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are bullish.

At the beginning of the month, Coty finalized a multi-pronged deal with KKR that included a partial divestiture and investment from a third party.

“For Coty, there appears to be a lot for shareholders to celebrate because this move, combined with planned cost-cutting over the next few years, should help improve the company’s bottom line considerably,” Daniel Jones wrote on Seeking Alpha at the time.

Wells Fargo said today it sees limited value in the deal with Kim Kardashian West.

“We do not expect the partnership will have a material impact on COTY’s financials in the near­term given the small ownership stake, but it could become more material over time as the deal includes a licensing agreement putting COTY in charge of expanding the brand into areas outside of color cosmetics and fragrance,” analyst Jim Lachky said.