Pubs and restaurants will reopen in the United Kingdom on July 4 as social distancing rules are eased.

One in three adults is expected to visit a pub in the first week after they reopen in a burst of pent-up demand.

"Pubs and restaurants in England can reopen both outdoors and indoors in what the government calls a covid-secure way with more hand-washing, ventilation and table service indoors, rather than customers standing at a shared bar," reports The Guardian.

Customers may be asked to give their names, but pub landlords will not request to see identification. They will also not be asked to wear face coverings.

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) will see a significant part of the upcoming pub revenue through its investment in Punch Taverns. It is also good news for Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +2.0% ), Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) and Carling (NYSE:TAP).

Meanwhile, the U.S. is going in the opposite direction in several hotspot states, including Texas, with bars closing up due to a much higher rate of cases, hospitalizations and death per capita than the U.K. Many regions in the U.S. also have strict rules on restaurant capacity and standing near bar counters.

ETFs: EWU, FLGB, HEWU, FKU, ZGBR