Morgan Stanley expects the MSCI Singapore index to gain as much as 14% over the next 12 months, as investors increasingly sees the city-state as a haven amid a region roiling from uncertainty.

"We could see inflows supported by a growing perception of Singapore as a safe haven amide geopolitical and economic uncertainties in the region," wrote analysts Wilson Ng and Derek Chang in a report last week.

The country's strong fiscal support package stands to help — Singapore introduced four stimulus packages worth S$100B (US$72B), or almost 20% of its GDP, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in Hong Kong has increased after China imposed a national security law to curb the Chinese city's freedoms.

Morgan Stanley picks five stocks with "high and sustainable dividends:

United Overseas Bank (OTCPK:UOVEF) (OTCPK:UOVEY -0.5% ), City Developments (OTCPK:CDEVF) (OTCPK:CDEVY +0.2% ), Ascendas REIT (OTC:ACDSF +2.6% ), Wilmar (OTCPK:WLMIF +0.2% ) (OTCPK:WLMIY +1.1% ), and Netlink Trust.

