Morgan Stanley expects the MSCI Singapore index to gain as much as 14% over the next 12 months, as investors increasingly sees the city-state as a haven amid a region roiling from uncertainty.
"We could see inflows supported by a growing perception of Singapore as a safe haven amide geopolitical and economic uncertainties in the region," wrote analysts Wilson Ng and Derek Chang in a report last week.
The country's strong fiscal support package stands to help — Singapore introduced four stimulus packages worth S$100B (US$72B), or almost 20% of its GDP, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in Hong Kong has increased after China imposed a national security law to curb the Chinese city's freedoms.
Morgan Stanley picks five stocks with "high and sustainable dividends:
United Overseas Bank (OTCPK:UOVEF) (OTCPK:UOVEY -0.5%), City Developments (OTCPK:CDEVF) (OTCPK:CDEVY +0.2%), Ascendas REIT (OTC:ACDSF +2.6%), Wilmar (OTCPK:WLMIF +0.2%) (OTCPK:WLMIY +1.1%), and Netlink Trust.
ETFs: EWS