Mosaic (MOS +5.8% ) marches higher after Bank of America double-upgrades shares to Buy from Underpreform with a $15 price target, raised from $12, saying the Trump administration likely will be sympathetic to Mosaic's anti-dumping petitions, which point to unfair competition from U.S. imports of phosphate fertilizer from Morocco and Russia.

The company announced on Friday that it filed anti-dumping petitions to the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission "because large volumes of unfairly subsidized imports from Morocco and Russia are causing significant harm" to its operations.

"Duties on phosphate imports from these two key producing countries could cause an inflection in U.S. DAP pricing potentially by this fall or at least by spring 2021," BofA analyst Steve Byrne writes.

MOS's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.