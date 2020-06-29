Overstock.com (OSTK -1.4% ) has been selected as one of three online retailers providing business-to-business e-commerce capabilities for federal agencies.

The contract was awarded by U.S. government’s General Services Administration (‘GSA’).

The GSA Commercial e-Marketplace Acquisition contract leverages Overstock’s technology in B2B and B2C e-commerce to the government. Overstock will help GSA streamline its spend data to increase efficiency.

The platform will offer a wide assortment of products from established partners, and will allow government personnel to easily find, research, and order necessary COTS products.