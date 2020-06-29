Smithfield Foods partners with Granular, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Corteva Agriscience (CTVA +1.7% ), in order to assist growers in its grain supply chain and boost farm sustainability and efficiency while improving crop yields.

Smithfield's animals consume +13B pounds of feed every year thereby maximizing grain production efficiencies is a key way for the company to work on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% until 2025 across its entire supply chain.

Partnership with Granular will provide technology-driven solution to help drive farm profitability with fewer environmental impacts.