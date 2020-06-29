Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCPK:KNOS +9.3% ) announces that the Company is now taking pre-orders for its smart air disinfection purifiers, KRONOS AIR 5G model 5 (also marketed as AIRDOG X5).

The company says KRONOS captures up to 14.6nm levels which is 20x beyond HEPA.

The KRONOS AIR 5G utilizes 30 watts, and is said to be more cost effective; utilizes built-in laser sensors to detect changes in the indoor air quality (IAQ) and automatically adjusts fan speed levels until the air quality improves.