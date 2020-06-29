A bidding war for Australian wind and solar provider Infigen Energy is heating up after Spain's Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) raised its takeover offer to A$856M (US$589M), shortly after Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp. (OTCPK:AYALY) improved its offer.

Iberdrola responded immediately by sweetening its offer by A$0.03/share to A$0.89, a touch above Infigen's Friday close of A$0.885.

Iberdrola and Ayala have sought Infigen after its share price slumped due to falling power prices in Australia and challenges facing wind and solar firms hooking up projects to a shaky grid.