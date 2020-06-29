Florida, South Carolina, and Nevada have reported record numbers of daily coronavirus cases in recent days, but the Street has largely shrugged off the news on hopes the spikes will ease.

Remote work tech stocks are seeing red today after hitting new highs last week.

On the move: Zoom Video (ZM -4.6% ), Twilio (TWLO -4.5% ), Wix (WIX -0.3% ), Fastly (FSLY -7.6% ), Five9 (FIVN -1.1% ), and DocuSign (DOCU -4.1% ).

Last week, cloud computing company Fastly surpassed Zoom as the top tech performer since the coronavirus began impacting the economy. Shares were up 222% since the February 19 market peak compared to Zoom's 159% gain.