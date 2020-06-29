BTIG lifts its price target on Chipotle (CMG +1.0% ) to $1,200 from $1,100.

"We believe management is positioning the company to emerge from the current downturn stronger, with more units, upgraded assets and lower fixed costs," updates analyst Peter Saleh.

"While likely sales volatility over the past few months makes earnings predictions challenging, we believe investors should focus their attention on the levers to drive growth once normalcy returns, including potential new menu innovation, unit development and digital engagement. We believe Chipotle is weathering the storm well and has an arsenal of initiatives including digital, loyalty and menu innovation (queso blanco, carne asada, cauliflower rice, brisket) to reignite traffic once this crisis passes."

Saleh also thinks Chipotle's bottom line could see a boost from lower avocado pricing.

Innovation is on the menu at Chipotle, as Saleh expects the company to revisit quesadilla, cauliflower rice, brisket and new beverage products in the back half of the year.

BTIG's price target on Chipotle is well above the average sell-side PT of $966.76.