Wall Street gains traction, rides industrials to strong midday gains

Stocks are sharply higher midday, solidifying early gains as industrials take the lead.

The S&P is up 1.1% , the Dow is rising 1.6% and the Nasdaq is up 0.9% .

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is rising 6% , adding about 68 points to the Dow’s 400-point rise. Share are benefiting as the company starts certification test flights of its grounded 737 MAX jet.

Along with Boeing, Industrials, up 2.4% , also benefit from buying in airlines. Southwest (NYSE:LUV) is rising 7.5% following a two-level upgrade to Buy from Sell from Goldman, citing potential for faster and stronger recovery from the pandemic downturn. American Airlines is up 4.7% and Alaska Air is gaining 4% .

Materials, up 2.1% , and Consumer Staples, up 1.9% , also showed strength.

Information Technology is weaker, although still up 0.5% , as stocks gave up some recent gains. Semiconductor stocks struggled. AMD is off 1.8% , Nvidia is off 0.6% and Micron is down 0.3% .