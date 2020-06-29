Wall Street gains traction, rides industrials to strong midday gains

Stocks are sharply higher midday, solidifying early gains as industrials take the lead.
The S&P is up 1.1%, the Dow is rising 1.6% and the Nasdaq is up 0.9%.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) is rising 6%, adding about 68 points to the Dow’s 400-point rise. Share are benefiting as the company starts certification test flights of its grounded 737 MAX jet.
Along with Boeing, Industrials, up 2.4%, also benefit from buying in airlines. Southwest (NYSE:LUV) is rising 7.5% following a two-level upgrade to Buy from Sell from Goldman, citing potential for faster and stronger recovery from the pandemic downturn. American Airlines is up 4.7% and Alaska Air is gaining 4%.
Materials, up 2.1%, and Consumer Staples, up 1.9%, also showed strength.
Information Technology is weaker, although still up 0.5%, as stocks gave up some recent gains. Semiconductor stocks struggled. AMD is off 1.8%, Nvidia is off 0.6% and Micron is down 0.3%.
Oil futures are climbing 1.9%, making a run at $40/bbl again after last week’s 4% decline.