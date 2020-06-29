As part of its strategic investments to support growing demand and enable supply chains, Canadian National Railway (CNI +1.0% ) plans to invest ~C$445M across British Columbia in 2020.

The investments will include expansion projects to add track in yards, new sidings and the maintenance program will focus on the replacement of rail and ties and maintenance work.

The company’s investments will create greater capacity, which supports reductions in its customer’s transportation supply chain GHG emissions, by encouraging the use of rail for long haul needs.

Press release