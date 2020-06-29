Liberty Media (FWONA +2% ) has amended the term loan and revolving credit facility of units of Delta Topco, the the subsidiary holding all the interests in Formula One.

The amendment loosens the net leverage covenant governing a $2.9B first-lien term loan and $500M first-lien revolver, saying the conditions won't apply until Jan. 1, 2022.

“This new flexibility in our debt covenants, along with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, will enable us to weather this difficult time and we are excited to start the season in Austria on 3-5 July," says Formula One CEO Chase Carey.