DraftKings (DKNG +2.6% ) announced a multi-year deal extension with Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, which will provide the former access to the latter's unparalleled sports data feeds from all professional sports leagues for use in its daily fantasy sports contests.

Extending its 8-year collaboration with Stats Perform through this deal, proprietary data of Stats will continue to power new offerings on DraftKing's play-by-play fantasy app DK Live providing immediate and customizable fantasy sports experience and extending its reach in the U.S. and abroad.