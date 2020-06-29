BP's (BP +3.7% ) deal to to sell its petrochemicals business to U.K. chemicals company Ineos "makes strategic sense" for the company, Wood Mackenzie's Steve Jenkins says.

"BP held onto these assets in 2005 when they were making strong profits. Now these chemicals businesses are struggling with overcapacity and BP is urgently raising cash," Jenkins writes.

The $5B sale is a surprise as BP had not previously indicated the division is non-core, but it will strengthen the balance sheet and may be positive for the company's dividend outlook, according to Berenberg's Henry Tarr.

BP remains likely to cut its dividend when issuing Q 2 results, but the firm thinks the sale keeps alive the possibility it will retain the payout or at least cut by less than the market expects.

The deal could help BP trim its relatively high debt load and separates the company from peers such as Shell and Exxon, which have been growing their petrochemicals businesses.

In April, the company said that its gearing rose to 40% including leases, from 35% in the prior quarter, even as it targets 20%-30% gearing.

"The deal goes some way to fill the cash flow deficit faced by BP," says Société Générale's Irene Himona.