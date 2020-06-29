WEX (WEX +5.6% ) announces $400M investment from Warburg Pincus, including convertible notes of $310M and $90M in shares via private placement; Warburg Pincus is buying ~577k shares at $155.91/share for gross proceeds of $90M.

Seven year convertible notes have an interest rate of 6.5% p.a with conversion price of $200/share; on an as-converted basis, Warburg Pincus will own ~ 4.7% of WEX’s outstanding common stock.

Additionally, announced amendment to its existing senior secured credit facilities; increases the current maximum leverage ratio to 5.5X through 12/31/2020 and stepping down thereafter.

In connection with the Credit Agreement Amendment, WEX also amended and restated the debt commitment letter entered into in connection with the eNett and Optal transaction to reallocate the $1.3B commitments from $1.052B seven-year term loan B facility and $300M senior unsecured bridge facility to $752M seven-year term loan B facility and $600M senior secured bridge facility.