The FDA approves Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.6% ) unit Genentech's subcutaneously administered Phesgo (pertuzumab, trastuzumab and hyaluronidase- zzxf) for adults with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer and adults with early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

HER-positive tumors comprise ~20% of total breast cancer cases.

The company markets the intravenous (IV) formulation of pertuzumab as Perjeta and the IV formulation of trastuzumab as Herceptin.