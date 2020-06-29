American Express (AXP +1.7% ) commits more than $200M over the next several months to its Shop Small campaign, that aims to jumpstart spending at small merchants hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, it's committing $10M over the next four years to fund a program that will provide grants to U.S. Black-owned small businesses to assist in their recovery and address the challenges they face due to racial and social inequalities.

Under the Shop Small initiative, eligible U.S. card members that enroll in the program can get $5 back after they spend $10 or more at an eligible U.S. small merchant when they shop online, curbside, or in-store, up to 10 times through Sept. 20, 2020.

Similar offers are being introduced in Australia, Canada, and the U.K., with France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain and others to follow.

AmEx's research finds that almost one out of every four small business owners stopped paying themselves a salary to stay open in the current climate; but without customers, they aren't sure if they'll last until 2021.

Last week, UBS cut AmEx to Sell, saying travel and entertainment spending by affluent customers isn't likely to return to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon.