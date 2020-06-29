Over three weeks after the stellar public debut, the start of research coverage for ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) shows analysts mixed on whether the company's strengths are baked into the rally.

Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi says that the company offers the "Holy Grail of Sales" with its intelligence platform providing "best-in-class accuracy and breadth of business professionals’ data."

The analyst expects demand trends to sustain ZoomInfo's "robust levels of revenue growth and operating margins."

Mizuho rates ZI at Buy with a Street-high price target of $63.

Morgan Stanley's Stan Zlotsky (Equal-Weight, $50 price target) sees a $27B TAM for ZoomInfo and "a truly unique growth/margin profile generating meaningful upside to estimate," but he sees these factors as priced in at the current levels.

Other initiations: Raymond James at Outperform with a $56 target, Stifel at Buy and $60, RBC at Sector Perform and $50, and Canaccord at Hold and 50.