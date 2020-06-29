Nio <<NIO> >discloses that investors have substantially completed the cash injection obligations for the first two installments of their investments in NIO China.

The company's holding company received payments of 4.8B renminbi out of the 5.0B renminbi of cash investments for the first two installments. The remaining 200M renminbi of the first installment is set to be paid before September 30.

NIO Anhui's minority investors are Jianheng New Energy Fund, Advanced Manufacturing Industry Investment Fund, Anhui Provincial Sanzhong Yichuang Industry Development Fund Co. and New Energy Automobile Fund.

"The strategic investments in NIO China will provide sufficient funds to support NIO’s continuous efforts to lead the technology and product development of the premium smart electric vehicles, and to offer the best user experience and services," says Nio CEO said William Bin Li.

"In the near term, we will focus on improving our production capacity and expanding our network coverage to further accelerate our growth. In the long term, we remain committed to building the best user enterprise for NIO to share a joyful life and to grow together with our users," he adds.

Shares of Nio are in a 30-day uptrend.

Source: Press Release