LyondellBasell (LYB +3.5% ) moves higher despite receiving a Citigroup downgrade to Neutral from Buy with a $64 price target, saying ethane prices could climb to $0.36/gal in 2021 from $0.20-$0.30 this year, due to lower U.S. Gulf Coast production and higher natural gas prices.

Lyondell's "U.S. advantage" likely will be reduced compared with previous years due to the higher ethane price estimate, analyst P.J. Juvekar says.

"Shale normalcy" will persist until H2 2021, when ethane prices peak and Brent crude remains above $50/bbl, bringing on more oil and ethane production, Juvekar also writes.

LYB's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish or Very Bullish.