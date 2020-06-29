Sasol (SSL +1.6% ) expects binding bids within weeks for its stake in the Rompco natural gas pipeline running from Mozambique to South Africa, as it accelerates asset sales to pay off debt, Bloomberg reports.

Sasol holds a 50% share in the 537-mile gas pipeline, and the South African government, which owns 25% through its iGas unit, has expressed interest in a bigger stake in the line.

The company is trying to raise as much as $5B through asset sales amid cost overruns and lower oil prices, and reportedly has moved to sell a stake in its Lake Charles Chemicals Project in the U.S.