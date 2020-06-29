Rising COVID-19 cases in Texas, Florida, California, Arizona, and Georgia may portend "significant stress" for businesses in those regions, especially if governors suspend or backtrack on reopening plans.

That, in turn, can pressure credit quality and, by extension, banks, Morgan Stanley's Ken Zerbe wrote in a note.

Banks with the largest dollar exposure include Bank of America (BAC +0.8% ), with $6.18B in deposits across those five states (according to 2019 data); Wells Fargo (WFC +0.7% ) with $467B; JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.7% ) with $420B, and Truist (TFC +1.6% ) with $140B.

Non-U.S.-based banks with significant exposure include Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG +0.6% ), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), and BBVA (BBVA +3.3% ).

California-heavy banks include First Republic (FRC +0.6% ), CIT Group (CIT +5.9% ), East West Bancorp (EWBC +3.4% ), Synovus Financial (SNV +5.4% ), and SVB Financial (SIVB +0.6% ).

42 banks have at least 50% of total deposits located in those markets: Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR +3.0% ), SIVB, Prosperity Bancshares (PB +3.3% ), EWBC, CIT, SNV, Cadence Bancorporation (CADE +8.2% ), FRC, BankUnited (BKU +8.6% ), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION +2.5% ), he wrote.

The BKX Bank Index gains 1.3% in Monday afternoon trading, after sliding 6.4% on Friday.

