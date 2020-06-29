Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (-49.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $746.61M (-21.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AYI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.