ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.13B (+19.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CAG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.