HF Foods (NASDAQ:HFFG) secures lower fixed interest rate on $80.0M of floating rate debt with J.P. Morgan Chase.

The Company anticipates lower interest expense in the coming years.

“By securing a lower, fixed rate for a portion of our loan portfolio, we’ve not only hedged ~70% of our total floating rate loan, pegged to 1-month LIBOR, which was as high as 2.5% in January 2019, but we believe that our interest payments will be significantly reduced compared to pre COVID-19 levels in Q1 and will be more predictable" said Victor Lee, CFO.