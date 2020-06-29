FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (-67.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.54B (-7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FDX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.

