The grocery sector is having a strong day after COVID-19 flare-ups and hospitalizations tied to the virus stay high in some key states.

Gainers include Natural Grocers (NGVC +9.4% ), Ingles Markets (IMKTA +5.6% ), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +3.4% ), Kroger (KR +3.5% ), Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO +3.3% ) and Weis Markets (WMK +1.9% ).

Albertsons (ACI +2.6% ) is also settling in on its second day of trading and is just short of the IPO pricing level.