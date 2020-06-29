The grocery sector is having a strong day after COVID-19 flare-ups and hospitalizations tied to the virus stay high in some key states.
Gainers include Natural Grocers (NGVC +9.4%), Ingles Markets (IMKTA +5.6%), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +3.4%), Kroger (KR +3.5%), Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO +3.3%) and Weis Markets (WMK +1.9%).
Albertsons (ACI +2.6%) is also settling in on its second day of trading and is just short of the IPO pricing level.
What makes today's move higher different than the stocking up trade of the spring is that restaurant names are also moving doing well, led by Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +12.1%), Noodles (NDLS +7.8%), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY +9.6%), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +11.0%), Dine Brands Global (DIN +8.6%) and Brinker International (EAT +12.3%).
Now read: Albertsons: Not Shopping Yet »