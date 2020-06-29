MetLife (MET +1.8% ) is issuing so-called green bonds for the first time, part of a wave of new debt being issued by the financial sector.

The offering could yield 0.9 percentage points above Treasurys, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The largest U.S. life insurer is offering debt in order to fund environmentally friendly projects through its Metropolitan Life Global Funding I entity, the person said.

The funds raised will be used to buy a funding agreement from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., which intends to invest in green initiatives such as affordable housing, infrastructure, municipal and impact investments.

Last month, Citi issued its first U.S.-dollar denominated green bonds with plans to invest its proceeds in renewable energy, sustainable transportation, water quality and conservation, energy efficiency, and green building projects.