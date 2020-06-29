Carlyle takes stake in Piramal's pharma business, ENVEA and Unison

Carlyle Group (CG +3.2% ) to acquire 20% stake in Piramal Group’s (OTC:PRMQY) pharmaceutical business for ~$490M, via issuance of fresh equity.

The proposed transaction values the pharma business at an enterprise value of $2.78B, with an upside component of up to $360M depending on the company’s FY21 performance.

Also, Carlyle is in negotiations to acquire a majority equity in ENVEA, a manufacturer of process monitoring systems and environmental data processing, at €110/share, via a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that would acquire ~55.8% ENVEA's share capital, representing ~63.6%1 of theoretical voting rights.

Additionally, Unison has been acquired by Carlyle for an undisclosed consideration, from Abry Partners.

Unison is a provider of procurement, supply chain, and contract management software to Federal government agencies.