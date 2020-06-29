Grand Canyon gains as Baird stays confident on upside

Jun. 29, 2020 1:39 PM ETGrand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)LOPEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Baird sees the risk-reward profile on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE +1.4%) as very attractive with the company planning to open the campus this fall, while also providing students the option to attend fully online.
  • The Baird analyst team notes the new enrollment commentary from Grand Canyon and other industry participants has been positive.
  • The firm also believes Biden election risks are overblown relative to LOPE's current valuation and not a major concern to investors.
  • An Outperform rating is kept in place and price target of $122 vs. the average sell-side PT of $112.00.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.