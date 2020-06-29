Grand Canyon gains as Baird stays confident on upside
Jun. 29, 2020 1:39 PM ETGrand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)LOPEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Baird sees the risk-reward profile on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE +1.4%) as very attractive with the company planning to open the campus this fall, while also providing students the option to attend fully online.
- The Baird analyst team notes the new enrollment commentary from Grand Canyon and other industry participants has been positive.
- The firm also believes Biden election risks are overblown relative to LOPE's current valuation and not a major concern to investors.
- An Outperform rating is kept in place and price target of $122 vs. the average sell-side PT of $112.00.