Price cuts at Williams College

As close to being an Ivy League school without being in the Ivy League, Williams College this year is cutting its fee for tuition, room, and board by 15%. Even with the discount, the sticker price at Williams will still be $63.2K. Those families receiving financial aid will also receive a 15% discount.

Alongside, the Ephs announced they will be having an in-person academic semester, but that fall sports competition and some other student activities have been canceled.

Those students who choose to attend school remotely this year will not have to pay room and board.

Williams is a college that can well-afford a temporary slowdown in revenue. Other schools may not be as fortunate.