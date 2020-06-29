Clorox has joined the advertisers going beyond the confines of the "Stop Hate for Profit" boycott, and cutting all advertising on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) through December.

The company will maintain its planned level of advertising, but shift it to other media, it says.

The boycott (now with dozens of companies on board) urged advertisers to suspend advertising with Facebook through the month of July, though some are going further.

And Clorox seems to allude to the coming election: "As a people-centered company committed to our values, we feel compelled to take action against hate speech, which we believe will increase through the balance of the year."