Expecting a strong tailwind from Apple's forthcoming 5G iPhones, Susquehanna raises its Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) price target from $105 to $110.

Analyst Christopher Rolland mentions the handset's use of mmWave modules, "a clear win" for Qualcomm that's "somewhat mitigated" by only two appearing in each phone.

Rolland notes that QCOm has "the strategic/technological lead in mmWave" and sees Apple's radio-frequency as a $1B opportunity.

Susquehanna maintains a Positive rating on Qualcomm, which has a Very Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.