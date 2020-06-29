BTIG reiterates a Buy rating on Papa John's International (PZZA +0.4% ) and price target of $95 on confidence in the pizza chain's long-term plan.

"We continue to believe the brand is still in the early stages of a turnaround and has yet to benefit from menu innovation, expanded digital reach and accelerating unit development. In the nearterm, we expect Papa John's to benefit from double-digit same-store sales gains, bolstering franchisee economics and leading to the end of franchisee assistance in September," notes analyst Peter Saleh.

"Given the strong top- and middle-line results and improved leverage profile, we expect Papa John's to revisit its capital allocation strategy later this year and potentially return to share repurchase in early 2021," he adds.

Importantly, Saleh says the restaurant margin improvement thesis is playing out at PZZA.

BTIG's price target of $95 on Papa John's reps 20% upside potential for shares and is above the average sell-side PT of $85.38.