LiveXLive Media (LIVX -2.3% ) announced that the international PPV event with global K-Pop sensation Monsta X sold out of all $149.99 VIP packages in just two minutes and breaks one day sales record.

Since January, LiveXLive has live streamed 59 Live Music events and over 1,200 artists, an increase of over 300% Y/Y and 1,100% Y/Y respectively.

LiveXLive's platform has generated over 78M live stream views and over 5B video views on TikTok.

Paid subscribers has increased to a record 873K and has achieved a total potential reach of 7.3B between press and social.