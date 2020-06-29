Fed starts up Primary Corporate Credit Facility

The last of the Fed's nine pandemic emergency lending programs, is operational, the central bank announced.

The Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility was announced in April when nervous investors were boosting borrowing costs for all kinds of companies, but the market has since calmed and corporate credit spreads have narrowed, partly due to the Fed's actions.

Recently, corporations have been able to borrow billions to take advantage of low credit costs.

Pricing will be issuer-specific and informed by market conditions, the Fed said in its statement. Prices will also be subject to minimum and maximum spreads over comparable maturity Treasury securities.

The PMCCF stands as "a funding backstop, supporting market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers," the Fed said.