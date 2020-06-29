India bans TikTok, other Chinese apps amid border tensions
Jun. 29, 2020 2:02 PM ETByteDance (BDNCE)BDNCEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The latest development in border tensions between India and China has arrived on the mobile-app front, with the Indian government banning TikTok (BDNCE) and dozens of other Chinese apps over security issues.
- TikTok is having success in India similar to elsewhere around the globe, with about 30% of its 2B downloads so far coming from India according to Sensor Tower.
- The Ministry of Information Technology is blocking 59 Chinese apps since "in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order.”
- It's not the first time India has banned TikTok: The country shut down downloads of the app last spring over child-safety concerns before reinstating it less than two weeks later.