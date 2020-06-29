Plus Products (OTCQX:PLPRF) has completed non-dilutive share exchange transaction, under which Matt Schmidt, a Non-Executive Director of the company, exchanged 75,500 common shares for 15.1M newly created Class B common shares, on the basis of 200 Class B Subordinate Voting shares for each common share.

The total value of the exchanged common shares was equivalent to the value of the newly issued Class B Subordinate Voting shares of C$55,907.75.

Mr. Schmidt’s voting and economic interest in the Company following the Transaction remains at 0.17% of the company’s issued and outstanding common shares, on an as-converted basis.

Press release